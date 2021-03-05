School employees now eligible for Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments

All school employees and child care workers in Florida, regardless of age, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.

The governor said a new mandate from the Biden Administration, which directs every state to prioritize all educators for the vaccine, will be followed in Florida.

"The federal government put that order in. So they've made the teachers, regardless of age, eligible. So they are eligible to get vaccinated per that order," DeSantis said.

Publix announced all child care workers, K-12 teachers and personnel will be allowed to make an appointment on Friday.

Adults under the age of 65 who meet the state’s criteria of being extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 are required to provide the completed official state form found at the Florida Department of Health website.

Reservations made on Friday through the Publix system will be for appointments on Monday and Tuesday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the Publix appointment booking window will open and school employees can try for an appointment. You can sign-in here.