CRAIG KEY, Fla. — A snorkeler found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon near Craig Key.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the snorkeler found a floating bale containing 25 bricks of cocaine shortly before 2 p.m.

All the bricks weighed a total of 68 pounds.

U.S. Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million.