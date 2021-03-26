5 Things To Know On Friday, March 26, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. All Floridians 18 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 5

Starting on Monday, all Florida residents 40 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine and the next Monday, all adults will be eligible.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine on a state-operated website by clicking here. You'll then be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available in your area.

You can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie pharmacies, as well as county and state-run sites and federally-operated vaccination locations in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

2. Publix scheduling appointments for those 40 and over, but not in Martin and St. Lucie County

When the Publix online vaccine portal opens at 7 a.m., Floridians 40 years old and older will be able to schedule appointments.

Appointments booked today will be for the Moderna vaccine, and will be scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

According to the Publix website, appointments will not be available at Martin and St. Lucie County Publix pharmacies during Friday's scheduling opportunity. To book an appointment, click here.

3. Georgia passes sweeping changes to voting amid outcry

The new law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

By Thursday evening, a lawsuit challenging the new law had already been filed by a trio of voting rights groups: the New Georgia Project, the Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise Inc.

President Joe Biden called on the Senate to pass the two voting rights bills recent passed by the House, and called Republican efforts at state levels to pass laws restricting voting rights "sick."

4. Biden talks vaccine, filibuster, border and more at first formal news conference

Biden set a new administration goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days in office. Biden reached his original goal of administering 100 million doses on his 58th day in office earlier this month.

Biden said Thursday that he supports filibuster reform rather than abolishing the process altogether. He added that he feels the filibuster has been "abused in a giant way" in the last 20-30 years and supports reinstating rules that would require Senators to stand and speak on the Senate floor.

Biden spoke about the situation at the southern border and defended some of his policy decisions. You can read more about his responses at the link above.

5. Yachts, Greek food, gay polo, tennis and crafts round out this weekend's events

Event season is here and some staples pop back up into action after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35th annual show will be along the West Palm Beach Waterfront and will feature over $1.2 billion in luxury products as well as the global debut of exclusive superyachts.

Learn the specifics on that event and more at the link above.

Today's Forecast

Near-record highs this afternoon:

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Crash blocks center lanes on I-95 North, beyond Exit 52: SR-806/Atlantic Ave.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On March 26, 1953, American medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk announces on a national radio show that he has successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes the crippling disease of polio. In 1952—an epidemic year for polio—there were 58,000 new cases reported in the United States, and more than 3,000 died from the disease.

