5 Things To Know on Friday, June 17, 2022

1. Funeral service to be held for FWC officer killed in wrong-way crash

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will gather Friday on the Treasure Coast to say goodbye to a Florida wildlife officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County last week.

The funeral service for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson, 35, will take place at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie. An honor guard ceremony will immediately follow the service.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman from Tampa was driving a Kia sedan the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road — and collided head-on with Patterson's unmarked Ford pickup truck June 9.

2. Miami among 16 cities selected to host World Cup in 2026

One of the world's most-watched sporting events is coming to South Florida.

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, announced Thursday that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be among the venues to host the 2026 World Cup in North America.

There are 16 venues that will host soccer matches at the event, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

3. Jan. 6 panel calls Ginni Thomas to testify

House January 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Thursday said the panel investigating the US Capitol attack has sent a letter to Virginia "Ginni" Thomas asking her to speak with them about her role in the effort to overturn the 2020 electoral results.

Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she "can't wait to clear up misconceptions."

Text messages between Thomas and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, obtained by the committee, showed that Thomas regularly checked in with Meadows to encourage him to push claims of voter fraud and work to prevent the election from being certified.

4. Florida's Purple Alert system set to begin

Florida's new Purple Alert system is set to launch July 1 a year after it was signed into law by the governor.

The alerts will be is used to assist in the location of missing adults under certain criteria including those mental or cognitive disabilities, dementia-related disorders and brain injuries.

Only law enforcement agencies can request the activation of a Purple Alert.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Florida's Purple Alert system is set to begin July 1, 2022.

5. THE WEEKEND: Hometown Heroes Day, Juneteenth parade, Keith Urban and more

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is saluting our hometown heroes , drones, military demos, heroes dunk tank, and a good old-fashioned BBQ. The event is on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Riviera Beach is celebrating Juneteenth and 100 years of the city. There will be bands, dancers, floats, live music and more. It's is on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Today's Forecast

Hot and humid with heat index values in the triple digits

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

In the early morning of June 17, 1972, five men are arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate, an office-hotel-apartment complex in Washington, D.C.

