Funeral service to be held for FWC investigator Kyle Patterson

35-year-old killed in wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County
A Florida wildlife officer killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday has been identified.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson
Posted at 12:59 AM, Jun 17, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will gather Friday on the Treasure Coast to say goodbye to a Florida wildlife officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County last week.

The funeral service for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission senior investigator Kyle Patterson, 35, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie.

An honor guard ceremony will immediately follow the service.

Patterson's body will then be escorted from Port St. Lucie to his hometown of Christmas in central Florida, where he'll be laid to rest.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman from Tampa was driving a Kia sedan the wrong way — eastbound in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road — and collided head-on with Patterson's unmarked Ford pickup truck June 9.

Scene of wrong-way crash that killed FWC off
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was killed in a wrong-way crash, June 9, 2022, in St. Lucie County, Fla.

Patterson, a husband and father of two, was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No television cameras will be allowed in the church during the service, but Chopper 5 will be following the procession as it makes its way from the funeral home to the church Friday morning.

