THE WEEKEND: Hometown Heroes Day, Juneteenth parade, Keith Urban and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend celebrates Juneteenth and heroes, plus concerts, a free kids event, and a Run 4 the Sea.

1) Hometown Heroes Appreciation Day - West Palm Beach

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is saluting our hometown heroes with military vehicle demos, drones, military demos, heroes dunk tank, and a good old-fashioned BBQ. The event is on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The technology we use here at the science center is not that much different than the technology that these people use—whether it's the bomb squad or the military (Navy or Marines) out in the real world," said Kate Arrizza, President and Chief Executive Officer of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium who was an officer in the U.S. Navy for seven years.

Veterans, Active Duty Military, First Responders, Gold Star Families, and up to 4 guests get in free with valid ID.

Some WPTV NewsChannel 5 personalities will be at the event like Ashleigh Walters, Stephanie Susskind, James Wieland, Kate Wentzel, and Dave Bohman. All of which would like to meet you.

2) Juneteenth & Centennial Parade - Riviera Beach

The City of Riviera Beach is celebrating freedom and 100 years of the city. There will be bands, dancers, floats, live music and more. The parade route starts at the Old Winn Dixie parking lot (3700 Broadway Ave) and goes south on Hwy. US 1 to the Marina Event Center (13th Street).

3) Run 4 The Sea – Juno Beach

On Saturday, June 18 starting at 9 a.m. it's the 11th annual race it is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Participants will get a sports-style t-shirt and turtle-themed finisher medal. Currently, there are around 400 participants signed up and you can register on the day of the event. Registration is $50 for the adult four-mile timed race and $25 for the kids 1 mile. Loggerhead said proceeds will help with their conservation and research efforts.

4) iThink Financial Amphitheatre Concerts - West Palm Beach

Keith Urban - Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ($28).

Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy - Sunday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. ($22).

5) Kids Club - Palm Beach Gardens

A free event for kids ages three to 10 at The Gardens Mall. It happens every month on the third Saturday (June 18) from 10 a.m. - noon. This month's theme is "Carnival Party" and will have Jupiter Bounce Houses, Carnival games and vendor activations. Get some AC and have some fun.

Kids Club Schedule

June 18 – Carnival Party with Jupiter Bounce

July 16 – Event with Cox Science Center

August 20 – Back-to-School Dance Party with Just Dance

September 17 – Science Party with Mad Science

October 15 – “Boogah & Hoogah” Haunted House Party

