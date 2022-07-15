5 Things To Know on Friday, July 15, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 988 suicide prevention hotline to launch nationwide

Beginning Saturday, people will be able to call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The hotline will provide 24/7 free and confidential emotional support around the country to those in mental health distress, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website explains.

The new number will connect the caller to a certified crisis center in the area where the call is placed, according to the website. The hotline is made up of a network of 200 local crisis centers around the country.

2. Adults without children won't be allowed at Palm Beach County playgrounds

In an effort to increase safety in Palm Beach County, commissioners unanimously approved an amended change to the county's parks and recreation ordinance.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced this week that the new regulation prohibits adults 18 years or older from entering or remaining in a designated children's play area unless the adult is supervising and/or accompanying children that are 12 years old or younger.

Everyone is still welcome at county parks, but the playgrounds and splash pads are off limits to adults without a child.

3. Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is now valued at $480 million after nobody claimed the prize after Tuesday's drawing.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Friday to qualify.

The lump sum immediate cash payout is valued at $276 million. Friday's jackpot is the largest jackpot in the last 14 months.

4. Secret Service erased text messages from Jan. 6, watchdog says

The Secret Service erased text messages from both Jan. 6 and the day before the attack on the Capitol after the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog requested records of electronic communications tied to the insurrection, according to a letter sent to congressional committees that was obtained by NBC News.

The details about the erased messages were revealed in a letter to two congressional committees Wednesday, in which Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said he was informed that many of the messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, had been erased “as part of a device-replacement program.”

The Secret Service, whose director announced last week that he was stepping down after having served in the role since May 2019, is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

5. 'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville cruise ship docked at Port of Palm Beach

All passengers have disembarked the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship after the U.S. Coast Guard issued a "No Sail Order," according to the CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The cruise ship was supposed to leave Port of Palm Beach to head to the Bahamas. However, passengers woke up Thursday morning still docked in Palm Beach, the Coast Guard told WPTV.

According to the Coast Guard, the "No Sail Order" was issued because Port State Control officers identified conditions which required the ship to stay in port until rectified due to the safety of the crew and passengers.

On This Day In History

On July 15, 2006, the San Francisco-based podcasting company Odeo officially releases Twttr—later changed to Twitter—its short messaging service (SMS) for groups, to the public.

