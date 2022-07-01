5 Things To Know on Friday, July 1, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Judge to temporarily block Florida's 15-week abortion ban

A Florida judge on Thursday said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench and said he would soon sign the temporary injunction.

The decision came days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protections for abortions and reigniting fierce battles in state courts and legislatures over access to the procedure.

2. 145 new Florida laws to take effect today

More than half of the bills getting the governor's signature this year will take effect on Friday. That includes restrictions on teaching gender identity in public schools and a record-setting budget, but now won't yet include the 15-week abortion ban.

After a regular and two special sessions, here's how the numbers break down. Gov. Ron DeSantis took out the felt pens and signed 269 bills. He vetoed 11.

Legislative records show 145 pieces of policy are now set to take effect at the end of the week, the first day of July. You can find the full list here.

3. Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday begins

Today begins the start of a tax-free holiday included in a tax-relief package Gov. DeSantis signed into law in early May.

Recreation and outdoor supplies and admissions to entertainment and cultural events will be exempt from tax during the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday.

The event runs until July 7. You can find a full list of what's included at the link above.

4. Petito family wins right to sue Laundries for emotional distress

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit stemming from the death of Gabby Petito at the hands of her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby's parents claim intentional infliction of emotional distress by the Laundries, alleging they knew their son had strangled her to death, had left the body in Wyoming, and had not given the Petitos information that would have given them closure sooner.

Pending any further filings, a jury trial is set to begin in August 2023.

5. Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

The ruling could curtail the ability of federal agencies to enact regulations on companies.

On This Day In History

On July 1, 1867, the autonomous Dominion of Canada, a confederation of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the future provinces of Ontario and Quebec, is officially recognized by Great Britain with the passage of the British North America Act. July 1 will later become known as Canada Day.

