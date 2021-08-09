5 Things To Know on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. So long, summer. We hardly knew you.

Enjoy the day, children. Tomorrow it's back to school you go.

Of course, just when we all thought that we'd be getting back to normal for the 2021-22 school year, along came the delta variant.

As the debate about masks carries on entering a new school year, Florida has instituted some emergency rules to address such issues.

School districts like Palm Beach County are requiring masks, but that's not the case everywhere.

Here's everything you need to know before little Billy and Judy return to the classroom.

Ew Scripps, 2021

2. Honoring a legend.

Longtime former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91, and it didn't take long for the tributes to start pouring in.

Fans of the legendary coach who preached faith, family and football -- in that order -- will get the chance to say their goodbyes at two public events.

Chris Gardner/AP Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden watches his team during the second half of their game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006, in College Park, Md. The Terrapins won 27-24.

3. America for the win!

The U.S. edged China to take home the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA leaves Tokyo with 39 gold medals to China's 38, but it was a blowout when it comes to overall medals.

Here's how all the countries fared.

KIM KYUNG-HOON/AP Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

4. Oh, Canada.

On the way back from Tokyo, the U.S. champions could make a pit stop in Canada. That's because our neighbor to the north has reopened the border to vaccinated Americans.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

5. Mother Earth doesn't need a jacket.

A report released Monday about global warming has the United Nations calling a "code red for humanity."

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

Yeah, so we've got that going for us.

Today's Forecast

It's going to be hot -- again. We're talking temperatures that feel like 100 degrees.

First Alert Weather Forecast: Morning of Aug. 9, 2021

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

The coast is clear this morning, but expect traffic to increase tomorrow morning as the kids head back to school.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Gerald Ford is sworn in as the 38th president of the United States after the resignation of Richard Nixon on this day in 1974.

AP Gerald Ford takes the oath of the office of the presidency from Chief Justice Warren Burger, left, as Ford's wife, Betty Ford, looks on, Aug. 9, 1974, in Washington. The oath was administrated in the same room where, only hours before, Richard Nixon bid farewell to his staff.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."