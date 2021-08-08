Coaches, former players share thoughts about Bobby Bowden

With the news of the death of former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, here is what his former players, current and former coaches and others who were touched by the legend had to say about his passing.
Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor
Coach Bobby Bowden lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy. He created a dominating football program that produced championships and many great players. pic.twitter.com/GS9fdMOS1y— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 8, 2021
John Thrasher, FSU President
August 8, 2021
Mike Norvell, Current FSU Football Coach
Coach Bowden was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived -- @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/juYHGvj79I— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M/Former FSU Football Coach
"We lost a great man in Coach Bobby Bowden today...he meant a ton to me."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2021
Coach Fisher's comments on the passing of the Hall of Fame coach and friend.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/oooNbcTHAc
Mark Richt, Former FSU Offensive Coordinator
Prayers for Ann and the Bowden family! Much love and respect and thankfulness for Coach’s influence on my life!!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) August 8, 2021
Nick Saban, Alabama Football Coach
Rest In Peace to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/Iysy2hXtrj— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 8, 2021
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Football Coach
"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father." - Dabo Swinney in July on Bobby Bowden— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2021
All of college football mourns this loss. Our 🧡🧡 are with the Bowdens today. https://t.co/XAqSvOx1Jv pic.twitter.com/8hdOpHaLoK
Kirby Smart, Georgia Football Coach
Rest In Peace, Coach Bowden. I am so thankful for the influence he’s had on me and so many other coaches. What a tremendous legacy! Prayers go out to the entire Bowden family.— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 8, 2021
Mack Brown, North Carolina Football Coach/FSU Graduate
We lost a great man today. Coach Bowden was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives. I’m so fortunate to call him a mentor and friend. We send our condolences to all of his family and friends. A legend who will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/7STmB8Hjoi— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 8, 2021
Manny Diaz, Miami Football Coach/FSU Graduate
Coach Bowden,— Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) August 8, 2021
Thank you for showing this young coach how to lead a program with the Christ-like principles of selflessness, grace, and humility. You won a ton of games but transformed countless more lives, including mine. Rest In Peace in God’s eternity. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/BfVhWvE209
Steve Spurrier, Former Florida Head Coach
Bobby Bowden was one of the all time greatest coaches in the history of college football. He's the second winningest coach of all time behind Joe Paterno. We had some good battles during my 12 years at Florida. He won most of them and we won a few.— Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) August 8, 2021
Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee Head Coach/Former FSU Quarterback
Coach Bowden & my Dad were the 2 biggest male influences in my life I will always remember & do what u told me coach, “LOVE & CARE ABOUT UR PLAYERS MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE” Thanks for the impact on me. I get 2 tell people I played 4 the greatest coach ever! I love u COACH BOWDEN— Coach Stock (@CoachStock) August 8, 2021
Deion Sanders, 1988 Thorpe Award Winner
Gregory Tony, Broward County Sheriff/Former FSU Running Back
Charlie Ward, 1993 Heisman Trophy Winner
Today as we mourn the passing of Coach Bobby Bowden, I reflect on his amazing legacy not just as a coach, but as a man, a mentor and an incredible person of faith. Please join me in keeping his family in prayer during this difficult time. 🙏🏾#BobbyBowden #FSUFootball #CharlieWard https://t.co/Jh9mY1s86t— Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) August 8, 2021
Danny Kanell, Former FSU Quarterback
411 wins.— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 8, 2021
2 national championships.
12 ACC championships.
The numbers are insane but they pale in comparison to the number of lives Bobby Bowden impacted for eternity.
He was more preacher than coach.
More father figure than mentor.
More friend than teacher.
Chris Rix, Former FSU Quarterback
May you rest in peace Coach Bowden.— Chris Rix (@CoachRix) August 8, 2021
Thank you for believing in me as a player and more importantly as a person.
I will never forget you.
I love you Coach. pic.twitter.com/PQdmHr1baB
Drew Weatherford, Former FSU Quarterback