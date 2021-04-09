5 Things To Know On Friday, April 9, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Prince Phillip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, recently spent several weeks in the hospital and underwent a heart procedure earlier this year.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

2. Florida suing CDC over cruise industry shutdown

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has filed a lawsuit against the President Joe Biden Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demanding that U.S. cruise ships be "reopened immediately."

The CDC first issued its no-sail order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 following coronavirus outbreaks on several ships.

The order, which has been extended until Nov. 1, prevents cruise ships from allowing passengers to embark and disembark from all U.S. ports.

Florida suing federal government, CDC over cruise industry shutdown

3. Biden to sign a multi-faceted executive order aimed at reducing gun violence in the U.S.

President Joe Biden's order takes the following actions:



Orders the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

Orders the Justice Department, within 60 days, to issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Orders Justice Department, within 60 days, to publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

Orders his administration to invest in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Orders the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

Experts discuss Biden's executive actions on guns

4. Rep. Matt Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

A political ally of Gaetz’s, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando.

It’s a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Greenberg, said after the hearing.

Rep. Matt Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

5. Craig Robinson, Real Bodies and more to do this weekend in our area

There is a little adventure for everyone this weekend from laughs to a big garage sale, to live music.

Craig Robinson will be at the Palm Beach Improv this weekend with six shows. The shows on Saturday are already sold out. Tickets start at $35 plus fees.

Your last chance to see the Real Bodies exhibit at the South Florida Science Center is Sunday, April 11. Learn more about this event and others at the link above.

Craig Robinson - Palm Beach Improv Craig Robinson is performing at the Palm Beach Improv this weekend.

Today's Forecast

Temperatures warming up through Sunday

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 9, 1959, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) introduces America’s first astronauts to the press: Scott Carpenter, L. Gordon Cooper Jr., John H. Glenn Jr., Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Walter Schirra Jr., Alan Shepard Jr. and Donald Slayton.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."