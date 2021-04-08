Craig Robinson headlines Palm Beach Improv at Rosemary Square

JUPITER, Fla. — There is a little adventure for everyone this weekend from laughs to a big garage sale, to live music.

1) Craig Robinson - Palm Beach Improv

Beginning as a stand-up comedian, Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal “Just For Laughs” Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band “The Nasty Delicious.” He's also been featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He will be at the Palm Beach Improv this weekend with six shows. The shows on Saturday are already sold out. Tickets start at $35 plus fees.

2) Real Bodies: The Exhibition - West Palm Beach

Your last chance to see this exhibit at the South Florida Science Center is Sunday, April 11. The exhibit is appropriate for all ages and features real, 20 perfectly preserved human bodies in 11 galleries to see all different systems of the body. There is even a COVID-19 component to show the virus’ impact on the human body.

Tickets

Adults - $17.95

Kids (3 - 12) - $15.95

3) South Florida Fair Spring Garage Sale - West Palm Beach

Join families and local non-profits as they offer everything from "bargains to fantastic finds." The event is happening Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is $5, and kids 12 and under are free.

4) West Palm Beach GreenMarket

The GreenMarket has extended its season through April 24 running weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The City of West Palm Beach is nominated for Best Farmer Market by USA TODAY's reader's choice nationwide poll. You can vote

daily by clicking here through Monday, April 12.

"We are excited for everyone else to know what we already know – that the West Palm Beach GreenMarket is the best farmers market in the country," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. "Our GreenMarket offers unmatched variety in a setting unlike any other. With your help, I am confident we will be named the No. 1 market!"

5) Toby Keith tribute at Acreage Park Loxahatchee

Free tribute show on Sunday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.