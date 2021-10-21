5 Things To Know for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Could recovered remains be Brian Laundrie?

Human remains have been located in the Carlton Reserve near where Brian Laundrie's belongings were found Wednesday. This has renewed a search around the area where the remains were located. Officials have not said when the remains could be identified.

2. Mike Burke becomes permanent superintendent of Palm Beach County schools

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday night unanimously approved an official contract for Mike Burke, making him the permanent superintendent of the 10th-largest school district in the U.S.

3. 'Crab Pot' may not be the name of new high-end Rivera Beach waterfront restaurant

Developers looking to build a high-end restaurant on the old "Crab Pot" parcel in Riviera Beach got a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. The project got support from many business owners in the area, but residents in the nearby condo building voiced concerns about parking and safety.

4. Donald Trump announces launch of his own social media site

Former President Donald Trump says he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

5. Royal Caribbean announces 274-night cruise visiting 65 countries

Royal Caribbean is offering a 274-night cruise that reaches all seven continents. The sail date is from Dec. 10, 2023 to Sept. 10, 2024 and begins in Miami.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the mid-upper 80s with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible.

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic delays to tie up your morning commute. However, there is a two-vehicle crash at Snowden Drive and Sixth Avenue South west of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach.

On This Day In History

The Guggenheim Museum, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, opened in New York on Oct. 21, 1959. Located along Fifth Avenue, thousands of people lined up outside the white concrete building that resembles a giant upside-down cupcake.

