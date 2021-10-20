Apparent human remains located near where Brian Laundrie's belongings found

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Apparent human remains were discovered Wednesday near a Southwest Florida preserve where items belonging to Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were found, authorities announced.

FBI Special Agent Michael McPherson said the remains were located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port next to a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie.

However, McPherson wouldn't confirm if the remains are those of Laundrie.

"These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater," McPherson said.

McPherson added the FBI's Evidence Response Team will likely be on scene for several days to process the area.

"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet," McPherson said. "We are working diligently to get those answers for you."

According to WFTS in Tampa, an attorney for Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said the couple went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning to search for the 23-year-old.

The FBI and North Port police met Laundrie's parents, and after a brief search off a trail that Laundrie frequented, some of his belongings were found.

Law enforcement officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the environmental park, and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has been summoned to the scene.

NBC News is reporting that "partial human remains" were found in the Carlton Reserve in an area that was previously underwater.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed a human remains detection team was requested by North Port police to assist with the search. The sheriff's office said the team consists of one dog, a handler, and two spotters.

WFTS Crews search for Brian Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida on Oct. 20, 2021.

The search for Laundrie has been ongoing for more than a month. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of Petito.

Laundrie is wanted for the unauthorized use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he's found alive.

Authorities said Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. The warrant does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home — where Laundrie and Petito both lived — without her.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on Sept. 21.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on Oct. 11 that Petito's cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled her manner of death a homicide.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the killing of Petito.