32 children's homeopathic medications recalled for microbial contamination

A pharmaceutical company has voluntarily recalled 32 of its children's homeopathic medications.

King Bio says the products were pulled due to microbial contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, microbial contamination could result in increased infections, which for some children could be life-threatening.

The company says no illnesses have been reported, but the recall was issued 'out of an abundance of caution."

The products on the list were produced between August 1, 2017, and April 2018.

Among them are: Kids Stress and Anxiety, Kids Sleeping Aid and Children's Relief Formula.

For a complete list of recalls, click here.