10 picks under $100 from Oprah’s 2023 favorite things list

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Well, here come the holidays again. Don’t you wish someone else would write your gift list for you?

Couldn’t someone else search across the country for high-quality but affordable presents, one for each of the friends, family members, coworkers and kids in your life?

Wouldn’t it be nice if Oprah just did it for you? Well, she has.

The list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 is out now, and it includes 48 gift suggestions in several categories, from clothes to kitchen items to toys and more.

The best part is that a majority of them are quite affordable. Here are 10 options under $100. She may not have thought of everyone in your life (after all, she probably doesn’t know you), but this group of gifts is a great place to start.

$32.99 at Amazon

Oprah calls this a “packable little shacket.” In other words, it’s a jacket that’s light enough to be a shirt. It’s perfect for those fall days when it starts out chilly and warms up a little later, and you can use it as a layering piece when the temperature really drops. According to its manufacturer, it’s filled with 100% Cloudfill, a synthetic down recycled polyester.

Be warned: You will have to pick a color (out of three options). But at this price, if you can’t choose a hue, just buy two!

$64 at Amazon

At 18 by 6 by 14 inches, this expensive-looking tote is “just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff,” according to Oprah. It’s made of lightweight canvas with a nylon stripe shoulder handle and vegan leather accents.

$24.99 at Walmart $26.55 at Wayfair

Who doesn’t love a Yeti to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot? But they’re better suited for soccer field sidelines than for cozy sipping at home. These sleek, double-walled glass coffee and tea cups can maintain your drink’s temperature while looking elegant and tasteful on your coffee table.

Grab a good novel and a throw blanket, and you’ve got everything you need for a perfect afternoon. Doesn’t that sound like something Oprah would do?

$41.10 at Walmart $48 at Archipelago

Someone in your life (maybe it’s you!) absolutely loves to use fancy hand moisturizers. This gift set of three hand creams from Archipelago are created with plant extracts, vitamin E and jojoba esters. There are three types here — oat milk, soy milk and charcoal rose — so you can decide on your favorite. Then you can go back for a large sized one when you run out in February.

$30.40 (was $38) at Amazon

Makeup wipes are great, but they’re not so great for the environment. These sustainable, 100% cotton towels are created specifically for cleaning your face. You use the darker colors for before bed, when you are removing makeup, and the lighter ones for morning. “Makes sense not to ruin your good towels, right?” asks Oprah.

And right now the set’s on sale at Amazon for 20% off!

$36 (was $45) at Amazon

You may have seen these hot sauces featured on the YouTube talk show “Hot Ones,” hosted by Sean Evans. (While Lizzo was a guest on the show, she picked this brand as her favorite.) These five vegetable-based hot sauces come in unique flavors like sweet potato and collards, and Oprah likes them because “they deliver lots of flavor without blowing your head off.” They’re also 20% off right now.

$24 (was $30) at Amazon $24 (was $30) at Dock and Bay

This towel, which comes in three sizes and nine design patterns, is made from a unique waffle material that makes it extra thick and durable for pets. Oprah has three dogs — two springer spaniels (Sunny and Lauren) and one cocker spaniel (Sadie). So one can assume she’s actually tried this pet towel when she says it dries “twice as fast as a cotton variety.” Some colors and patterns are 20% off right now.

$64 at Amazon

This 100% cotton denim apron was stylishly created by a former jeans designer. And just like your favorite jeans, it has double needle stitching and lots of pockets. Oprah says she wears this apron when gardening: “I put mine on to keep track of my pruner and phone when I’m clipping roses.”

$34 at Amazon

This is a set of four 8-ounce bath bombs that comes in a box designed like a dollhouse. Hiding inside each bath bomb is a peg doll family member. So when you’ve used all four, your kids have a peg doll family to live in the house. And Oprah points out that this “needs only a bow to be put under a tree.”

$29.99 at Target

These helpful basketballs have strategically-placed flowers to show you where to place your left or right hand when taking a shot. “The AAPI founders designed these uplifting basketballs to remind players that life is about growth, not perfection,” Oprah says. She adds that this is an idea she agrees with!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.