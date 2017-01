BOCA RATON, Fla. - A former Florida Atlantic University soccer player was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old FAU student in December 2015.

Donovan Henry, 20, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm on Dec. 12 in the death of 19-year-old Nicholas Acosta of Boynton Beach.

Acosta was killed Dec. 29, 2015 during a suspected drug deal at the University Park Apartments, a student-only apartment complex in Boca Baton.

A second suspect, Rodrick Woods, has pleaded guilty in the murder case and is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

A third and fourth suspect, Adonis and Alexander Gillis, are scheduled to go on trial June 12.