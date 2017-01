JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - Martin County officials said Friday that swimming is not permitted at Jensen Beach after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark.

In a written statement, the county said an ocean rescue lifeguard was paddling in the water when the shark bit his hand.

The lifeguard has minor injuries and is being evaluated.



Double red flags are flying at Jensen Beach and swimming is prohibited until further notice, said the county.

Swimmers are allowed to use other guarded beaches in the county but are reminded to obey lifeguards' warnings.