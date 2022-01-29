Wordlers, Rejoice: You Can Now Play More Than Once A Day Thanks To A Fan-Built Archive

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of people playing Wordle, you’ve likely had a few moments of frustration.

Not only does the game give you just six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day, but you can also only play once per day. If you’re seriously loving the game and want to play more after solving that day’s word, having to wait until the clock strikes midnight for a new word is not exactly a good time.

While there is no way to skip ahead to the following day’s puzzle, one Wordle fan has come up with a way to play more than once per day by solving previous Wordles. Devang Thakkar, a doctoral student in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics at Duke University, created a “Remembrance of Wordles Past” archive that lets you solve all the previous puzzles.

It works pretty much the same as regular Wordle, except it has some extra choices like “previous,” “random” and “next,” and, of course, it is using words that were already used.

Wordle Archive

While Thakkar’s archive is especially great if you’ve never played the game and are now multiple words behind, Remembrance of Wordles Past can still feel fun and new to veteran players because you won’t know what each day’s word is until you’ve correctly guessed it. Of course, once you’ve played all the words a few times, you’ll probably start to figure it out quickly and would rather have a brand-new word, but it will definitely give you some more Wordle time while you wait for the clock to strike midnight.

Here it is, the Wordle Archive – Remembrance of Wordles Past. This is the culmination of a very busy weekend built on a lot of work by other awesome people (@powerlanguish, @katherinecodes, https://t.co/Z784lbbUqK) . A on why and how I did it (1/n)https://t.co/2gjoPnPAOR — Devang Thakkar (@devangvang) January 10, 2022

If you’ve never played Wordle, here’s how it works: Players start with a grid of 30 empty squares and begin by entering any five-letter word of their choice. If the word you enter has a correct letter in the correct place, the square will turn green. Any guessed letter that is in the word of the day, but in the wrong spot, changes to yellow. If there’s a letter that isn’t in the correct word at all, it will be grey.

Through the process of elimination, luck and any knowledge of words and their patterns you may have, you get six chances to guess. The word changes every 24 hours but is the same for all players. (Yes, that means you could technically cheat by asking for the word of the day from someone else who already played, but where’s the fun in that?!)

Have you already played Wordle or are you getting curious to try it out?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.