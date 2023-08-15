You can now buy barbecue cornbread ice cream

Nothing quite hits the spot after a backyard barbecue like cold and creamy ice cream, and now there is even a flavor made specifically for the occasion.

Uber One and Van Leeuwen have teamed up to create Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble, a limited-edition flavor now available through Sept. 15. The ice cream is made with a sweet corn ice cream base, honey cornbread chunks and a barbecue swirl finish.

The ice cream is priced at $10.50 per pint and is only available through Uber Eats near a Van Leeuwen shop. Or you can head straight to your nearest Van Leeuwen and get it in-store with your Uber One membership. You’ll find shops in New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

If you don’t already have an Uber One membership, you can sign up for one online. It costs $9.99 per month and includes perks like unlimited $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats, access to top-rated drivers on Uber, 10% off eligible Uber Eats deliveries and pickup orders, and other special offers and promotions.

Van Leeuwen

While BBQ cornbread is certainly not a flavor you’d expect to find in a dessert, it’s actually not the only cornbread flavor from Van Leeuwen. You can also find Buttermilk Berry Cornbread in shops or for purchase online. The buttermilk ice cream has pieces of honey cornbread and raspberry swirls.

These are also far from the only unique ice cream flavors from Van Leeuwen. The brand created Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream in 2021 and Hidden Valley ranch-flavored ice cream last year.

The brand Jeni’s has a handful of unique ice cream flavors as well, including butterscotch popcorn, wild berry lavender, Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon and everything bagel, which was released in 2021 and includes sesame and poppy seeds, plus onions and garlic.

Do you prefer classic ice cream flavors or do you enjoy something quirkier?

