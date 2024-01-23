You can make Dolly Parton’s pancakes using a new baking mix

She sings. She writes. She designs hotels and theme parks. And Dolly Parton also … bakes.

And in the next few weeks, Parton is expanding the line of baking mixes she first launched in 2022 in a partnership with Duncan Hines. Soon you’ll be able to buy her new buttermilk pancake mix for $3.99. Her other new baking mixes — blueberry muffin mix, banana nut muffin mix and cinnamon coffee cake — will sell for $4.4o each.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Parton revealed that people sometimes ask her why she started her own line of baking mixes.

“I think, ‘Because I can and it’s good,'” she told the magazine. “I have great memories being in the kitchen with a lot of wonderful people through the years.”

Even today, at age 78, Parton loves making big breakfasts — usually with her husband, Carl. “We often have pancakes on the weekends,” she told AllRecipes. “It just seems like the weekend is the perfect time to do things that you don’t necessarily have time for through the week. We celebrate on weekends with our breakfast foods.”

One box of Parton’s pancake mix is enough for 30 pancakes, and you just add water. Or, you can put an added spin on it by following “Dolly’s Extra Special Southern-Style Buttermilk Medley Pancake Recipe,” which is printed on the box.

As Duncan Hines and Parton launch these new breakfast mixes, they’re also releasing a limited-edition baking collection on Baking with Dolly, which will be available for sale starting at 3 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 24.

The special collection includes the Blueberry Muffin Mix, the Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix, the Chocolate Flavored Cake Mix, the Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, a limited-edition collectible magnet, a Dolly-inspired oven mitt, three recipe cards and a special note from Dolly. Members of the online Duncan Hines Baking community will have early access to this sales event, at 11 a.m. ET.

As she promotes the collection, Parton is urging fans to “bake like a Rockstar” — a nod to her 2023 rock album, in which she collaborated with several rock musicians after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

She’ll also be making two additions to her cake mix line, including Favorite Chocolate Cake Mix and Favorite Yellow Cake Mix. And later this year, she plans to add a line of frozen foods. Is there anything Dolly can’t do?

