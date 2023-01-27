You can get paid $1,100 to watch Super Bowl LVII and answer questions about the game

If you’re excited for Super Bowl LVII, you may be able to make $1,100 just to watch the big game.

Odds comparison and sports site Oddspedia is looking for an “official novelty bet analyst” for Super Bowl LVII. If chosen for the gig, you will be paid $200 per hour to watch the pre-game analysis, game, halftime show and post-game analysis. You’ll even have your Super Bowl snacks and game time drinks paid for!

You’ll get $1,000 — which is compensation for five hours of viewing the game and game analyses — plus $100 for snacks by simply answering these four questions:

Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Rihanna’s first song at the halftime show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning head coach?

Think you’d make a great official novelty bet analyst? You can apply on Oddspedia’s website by filling out a form and answering the question: What color do you think the Gatorade poured over the winning head coach will be?

You must be 18 years old or older to apply and you must submit your application by 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 8. The winner will be contacted by Feb. 10.

If chosen, you must complete the tasks within five business days of the game. Once you submit the assignment, you will be paid via PayPal within five days — which means you won’t be reimbursed for your $100 in snacks until after the Super Bowl, so you’ll have to buy them yourself before the game.

Adobe

Super Bowl LVII will be held on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast on Fox beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Two games on Jan. 29 will determine which teams advance to the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers will compete against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Cincinnati Bengals will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.