You can get a small drink at Wendy’s for just a penny right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s is offering up a deal to keep you caffeinated next time you’re out running errands or doing last minute Christmas shopping this holiday season.

The fast food chain is offering small carbonated drinks for just one cent now for a limited time. The Penny Pops offer is valid on all carbonated soft drinks, from Coca-Cola or Sprite to Fanta or a drink you create yourself with the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, which has more than 100 flavors to choose from.

To score the 1 cent soft drink, just download the Wendy’s app and create an account. When you’re ready to order, simply choose the offer in the app’s coupon section and grab your drink. There is no additional purchase required.

Wendy’s does not say when the deal will end, so you’ll want to make sure you head there soon. The offer will refresh each day, so you can get one daily until it expires.

Adobe

MORE: How to get free McDonald’s fries every Friday through the end of the year

Wendy’s is also offering up a 1 cent food deal in between Christmas and the New Year.

From Dec. 27-Jan. 2, you’ll be able to order a Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny either in the app or online. The deal is in celebration of National Bacon Day, which is Dec. 30.

Wendy's

If you’re a fan of Wendy’s Frosty treats, you will also not want to miss their Frosty Key Tag deal, which gets you a free Jr. Frosty every day through 2024 for just $3.

Running now through Feb. 14, 2024, simply add a Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag to your app order or ask for one when ordering in-person. Then, every time you head to Wendy’s for an entire year, you’ll get a free dessert!

The deal includes the standard chocolate Frosty, plus whatever seasonal flavor is out at the time, like their Pumpkin Spice Frosty in the fall and Peppermint Frosty during the holidays.

Wendy's

What flavor drink will you be ordering for just one penny at Wendy’s?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.