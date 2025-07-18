West Palm Beach attorney for Epstein victims calls for release of grand jury and FBI info

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has called for the release of grand jury transcripts that led to the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

West Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin says the grand jury transcripts will only reveal a fraction of the evidence against Epstein.

Kuvin tells me the U.S. Department of Justice needs to release thousands of documents and video evidence gathered by the FBI over the years in the Epstein investigations.

“Where is that information? Where is that data?” asked Kuvin. “We want to see it and we just want the president to live up to his promise to release it immediately.”

Kuvin believes release of FBI investigative files could bring justice to the victims he represented, other victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking at his Palm Beach mansion, and other properties.

So far Epstein, who died in jail, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, have been the only ones brought to justice.

“I, for one, have a particular client that identified a very wealthy individual as one of the potential perpetrators,” said Kuvin. “That person’s name has not come out.”

Kuvin wonders if any names will come out. He fears the rich and powerful connected to Epstein may not be held accountable.

I mentioned the case has become political, dominating headlines coming out of the nation’s capital, but Kuvin said his motive is different.

“No, this isn’t political,” he replied. “We as victims’ advocates want the information to become public, so that the world can pass judgment on those people that were potentially involved in this sex ring that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were running for years on end.”

The release of any grand jury testimony could take several weeks. It has to be approved by a federal judge, after a legal process that considers the impact it will have on victims.

And again, Kuvin and others want the release of the entire FBI investigation, not just grand jury testimony.

