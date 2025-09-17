Valencia Parc residents in Port St. Lucie fall victim to check washing amid mail security failures

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents at the Valencia Parc at Riverland complex in Port St. Lucie are facing a new wave of mail-related crimes, with thieves stealing and altering checks worth thousands of dollars from unsecured mailboxes — the latest security failure at a development that has struggled with mail delivery issues for months.

Elisa Kamens walks a couple blocks to the mailboxes at Valencia Parc every day. Earlier this month, she sent two checks for thousands of dollars, dropping them in an outgoing mailbox slot. They were stolen and cashed through a scheme known as check washing.

"There was everything I have working for. And I wouldn't have enough money to live," Kamens said.

At the same complex, Martha Hall dropped off a monthly check for car insurance. Two days later, her bank's fraud department called about that check she thought was to State Farm for $300.

"I looked at the check and it was obvious that it was made out to this person for $1,870," Hall said.

Both women's banks prevented them from losing money, but Port St. Lucie police confirm detectives are investigating these thefts as crimes. Police have not said how the checks were taken.

This marks the second mail security failure at the Valencia Parc complex. In June, WPTV first reported people living in Valencia Parc had no mail delivery for months. They claimed developer GL Homes and the U.S. Postal Service could not get them keys for the mailboxes.

"We are not receiving our mail. There's some money coming — never received it," resident Katie Levin said in June.

People had to drive miles to the post office, often finding they had no mail at all. After our story, keys arrived and mail delivery started.

Now Valencia Parc homeowners are seeking help again, pointing to glaring security gaps that make their mail vulnerable to thieves.

The check washing victims say the real problem is what you don't see. There are four light poles surrounding the mailboxes, but not a single surveillance camera attached.

"The people would want cameras up here to protect them," Kamens said.

"I do think we need some type of security and at least a barricade," Hall said.

"It sure would be nice to know who's fishing around out here," Kamens said.

An examination of the mailbox area reveals a confusing security issue. Signs indicate "outgoing mail," but if somebody leaves something inside unlocked boxes, it would be fair game for thieves.

Kamens found five other outgoing mailboxes without locks. She said GL Homes should warn homeowners not to drop mail in them. She will no longer use the boxes to send checks.

"If it's a sizable amount of money, I will be going to the Post Office and buying an envelope and mailing it off certified," Kamens said.

GL Homes did not return calls requesting comment.

When the nearby main building for Valencia Parc is built, mailboxes will be moved inside, and homeowners hope it will be a harder target against check washing criminals.

