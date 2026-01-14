Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office demands $113,000 from Loxahatchee Groves after contract dispute

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is demanding thousands of dollars from the Town of Loxahatchee Groves, claiming the small municipality broke its law enforcement services contract by failing to pay invoices.

The sheriff's office sent a demand letter to Loxahatchee Groves on Tuesday, stating the town owes $113,000 in unpaid invoices from December and January. The invoices stem from an agreement that required the town to pay approximately $57,000 per month for law enforcement services.

Last month, Loxahatchee Groves ended its partnership with the sheriff's office, citing high costs. Town council members said during their most recent meeting that they did not have enough money to cover the contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Our investigative team has been tracking this public safety dispute between the two entities. The agreement required one deputy to patrol Loxahatchee Groves at all times, but that arrangement has now ended.

I visited town hall Wednesday to discuss the next steps following the arrival of the demand letter. The clerk declined to go on camera, telling me they are still developing next steps that will be discussed at next Tuesday's town council meeting.

While the dedicated patrol service has ended, the sheriff's office will still respond to 911 calls in Loxahatchee Groves.

