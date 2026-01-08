Law enforcement expert weighs in on deadly ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good

A retired South Florida law enforcement officer is providing insight into the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer in Minnesota, as protesters take to the streets across the country demanding answers.

Minnesota and FBI investigators are just beginning to break down the deadly confrontation that was captured on video. The footage of Good losing her life is difficult to watch, prompting questions about the use of force.

We asked retired South Florida law enforcement officer Gene Petrino for his reaction to the incident. He tells me the video only provides a limited picture of what happened, as more evidence is yet to emerge.

Petrino told us that witness interviews will be key in this investigation. And if there was a protest going on, then there are likely plenty of witnesses.

The video shows the unidentified ICE officer firing one shot through the windshield of Good's vehicle at about the same moment he moves to get out of the way of her SUV. Then, you can see the officer fire two more shots through the driver's side window as the SUV drives away.

Petrino believes the officer could have had reason to fire that first shot because he was in front of the vehicle, but he says that with the caveat that there are still a lot of things investigators need to understand.

"They're going to interview the other officers that are on scene, so the investigation's going to have those interviews as well," Petrino said. "And then you've got the autopsy is going determine, you know, fatal shots and things like that, and some of the forensics from that case will be examined as well."

Petrino also pointed out the officer who shot Good appeared to be holding a phone — possibly recording — moments before the shooting.

If there's any video on the officer's phone, Petrino expects that to play a role in the investigation, too.

"(In) a lot of these incidents, there's things that that the public doesn't have access to, information-wise, and the more that you find out as the investigation goes on, it sort of opens the window up to say, 'OK, I understand,' or 'I don't understand,'" Petrino said. "And that's where the investigators have to take everything."

