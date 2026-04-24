ICE reportedly walks back controversial immigration court arrests

Immigration authorities are reportedly walking back some of their more controversial enforcement tactics, including arresting immigrants in court.

NBC News reported Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were told to stop entering homes without a judicial warrant and to refrain from making arrests during immigration court proceedings. The network cited immigration attorneys and senior-level sources inside the Department of Homeland Security.

These reported developments come amid significant changes at DHS, including the ouster of former Secretary Kristi Noem last month and the resignation of Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons last week.

The reported changes also follow criticism of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown that has become more widespread after the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, and questions regarding the legality of the enforcement tactics being used.

WPTV spoke with Renata Castro, an immigration attorney based in Broward County, about her reaction to these changes and whether a pattern of accountability is developing.

"Accountability is a word unless it's accountability to an agenda," Castro said. "Accountability is a big word, and I don't think it's what's governing what's going on right now. It's a chair dance that will continue until the government finds the narrative that's more politically advantageous to it as the midterms approach."

We asked ICE for more information on this guidance and am still awaiting the agency's response.

WPTV also found a letter to a federal judge signed by a U.S. attorney in New York. The letter was filed a month ago as part of an ongoing lawsuit. It states that the 2025 ICE guidance to carry out civil immigration enforcement actions at or near courthouses was misinterpreted and does not actually apply to immigration courts.

Enforcement officials were notified of this mistake last month, according to an internal memo attached to the letter.

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