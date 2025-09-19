Florida's COVID vaccine restrictions leave residents scrambling for boosters

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida and 16 other states have COVID shot restrictions that essentially align with new guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services, leaving residents struggling to access vaccines.

The restrictions have left people like Renee Schaefer of St. Lucie County comparing her search for a COVID booster to a scavenger hunt.

"I could walk into any pharmacy right now that carries my insurance and get a shot for the RSV, the flu, the shingles vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine, and I don't need a prescription. And I never needed to get the COVID one before," Schaefer said.

Schaefer has been vaccinated on schedule since COVID vaccines became available in 2021. She's due for another shot due to a respiratory condition that puts her at risk of becoming seriously ill if she contracts the virus, but she's still searching for a vaccination site.

State restrictions create barriers

Florida's former surgeon general says shots are hard to get because the state demands most people, especially those under 65 wanting shots, need prescriptions that prove they have certain health conditions.

"Pharmacies, which typically covered these vaccines and vaccinated individuals, won't vaccinate those individuals who are outside this criteria," said Scott Rivkees, former Florida attorney general.

I checked major pharmacies about COVID shot availability. Publix's webpage reads "currently not available." Walgreens' website says the vaccine will be available "following the CDC's official recommendation." CVS's website says "COVID-19 vaccines are available now. Age and other restrictions apply."

Personal stakes drive vaccine search

Schaefer hopes the vaccines become more accessible soon. She's a server who works around people who could potentially carry COVID.

"It's just scary. I have already had a general manager that's had COVID and I also have a co-worker who has two children who have had COVID," she said.

Schaefer found out her insurance will cover the shot when she gets it. Most insurers will cover the cost. For those without insurance, the shots can cost between $200 and $250.

