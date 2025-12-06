Florida lawmakers push for updated pool safety laws after record drowning deaths

A record 113 children have drowned in Florida so far this year, with most victims under 5 years old and most incidents occurring in residential pools.

Now, state lawmakers are pushing to close what they call a costly loophole in current safety regulations.

Florida lawmakers push for updated pool safety laws

Florida law requires pool owners to implement one of several safety measures: fencing around the pool, enclosing it with a screened porch, covering the pool, installing a sensor that activates when someone enters the water, or having an alarm that sounds when doors to the pool area open.

However, these safety requirements don't apply to pools built before 2000, creating what advocates say is a dangerous gap in protection.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orange County, is working to update the law to address this issue.

"Florida's tragic distinction as America's leader in child drowning is a crisis," Smith said.

Smith's proposed legislation would require new buyers of homes with pre-2000 pools to comply with current safety standards. The updated rules would also apply to homeowners who convert their properties to short-term or vacation rentals.

"That will finally bring some of these older residential swimming pools built before that year up to swimming pool safety code so that we can save lives," Smith said.

Pool safety advocate Keri Morrison strongly supports the proposed changes. Morrison runs the Live Like Jake Foundation and swim school, named after her son who drowned in 2013 just days before his third birthday.

"I 100% support this bill," Morrison said.

Morrison emphasized the critical need for safety measures at short-term rental properties, where families may be unfamiliar with pool layouts and safety features.

"Out of those 113 recorded deaths this year, nine were at short-term rentals. And there could be more. It's just, that's just what's reported," Morrison said.

Smith attempted to pass similar pool safety updates last year but was unsuccessful. This time, he says he has bipartisan support for the legislation.

