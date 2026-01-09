Federal council to decide fate of Oculina Bank amid shrimp trawling debate

A federal council is preparing to make a critical decision about whether to reopen parts of the Oculina Bank, one of the world's rarest deepwater coral reefs, to commercial shrimp trawling.

Federal council to decide fate of rare coral reef amid shrimp trawling debate

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council was originally scheduled to vote on the proposal in December, but the decision was delayed due to government shutdown complications. The council has now reopened public comment and will discuss the proposals during a virtual meeting on Jan. 23.

The debate centers on a Trump-era executive order that sparked a proposal to reopen up to 24 square nautical miles of the protected area to shrimp trawling — an area larger than Manhattan.

A reef's troubled history

The Oculina Bank once thrived as a pristine deepwater coral ecosystem off Florida's coast. However, shrimp trawling devastated nearly 90% of the reef by the early 2000s. The damage was so severe that it became the first marine protected area in the United States.

Three researchers from our first investigation, who studied the reef, showed how it flourished before commercial fishing operations destroyed much of the coral habitat through bottom trawling practices.

Industry struggles drive reopening push

Supporters of reopening the area, including shrimper Bob Zales, argue the fishing industry desperately needs access to new grounds.

"The shrimping industry is teetering on the brink of extinction," Zales said.

The proposal has generated significant opposition from conservationists and the public. More than 120 public comments have been submitted urging the federal council to maintain current protections.

Economic and environmental concerns

Critics warn that renewed trawling could undo decades of recovery efforts and threaten grouper and snapper populations that support Florida's multimillion-dollar fishing industry.

Indian Riverkeeper Jim Moir has been closely following the decision process and expressed frustration with the delays.

"Using government shutdown as sort of their excuse, I think they're feeling pressure from above and around," Moir said.

Moir described the public response as overwhelmingly opposed to the proposal.

"That's an overwhelming majority of people who are absolutely opposed to this," he said.

Irreversible damage concerns

Environmental advocates worry about the long-term consequences of allowing commercial fishing in the recovering ecosystem.

"This strip may devastate these corals in a way that is irreplaceable," Moir said.

Moir is urging council members to hear concerns from the public before the final decision, as the reef's future remains uncertain.

Scientists warn rare reef found only in Florida could be destroyed again

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will hold its virtual meeting on Jan. 23 to discuss the proposals before making a final recommendation to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Public comment is open until Jan. 12.

To view the virtual meeting on Jan. 23, register here.

To submit public comment, click here.