Epstein files release faces potential delays despite congressional support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Congress and President Donald Trump appear ready to make Jeffrey Epstein investigative files public, the Justice Department's announcement that it will investigate Democrats listed in the files could create more delays.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents nine Epstein victims, said ongoing investigations may prevent full disclosure of information victims have long sought.

"That means that there may be a quote ongoing investigation that would prevent them from releasing information that is part of that ongoing investigation," Kuvin said. "So that could put a little bit of a wrench into the full disclosure of what the victims have always wanted, which is full disclosure, except for the identity of the victims."

Kuvin represents women who say they were sexually abused as high school teenagers at Epstein's Palm Beach estate. Years after the abuse, the women continue demanding justice.

In multiple interviews, Kuvin has consistently said some of his clients' abusers include some of the most wealthy and politically powerful people in America.

When asked about concerns that information may have been lost or destroyed, Kuvin expressed serious reservations.

"This information has been sought after for going on 20 years at this point," Kuvin said. "And if they got rid of, destroyed, or lost information that they knew was integral to an investigation, then I wouldn't then hesitate to say that it was intentional."

The measure calling for the release of the Epstein files is expected to pass the U.S. House on Monday, then the Senate later this week, before heading to Trump for approval.

However, even with congressional and presidential support, there is no timetable for the files' release, and several potential reasons for delay remain.

President Trump, who opposed the release of Epstein investigative documents, reversed course and called for the files to be released.

Area Congressman Brian Mast, who is one of President Trump's staunchest supporters in Congress, released this statement about the release of the files:

Jeffrey Epstein was a vile and abhorrent human being who committed terrible atrocities to so many. Congressman Mast has always supported full transparency on this matter while keeping the wellbeing of the victims front and center.

