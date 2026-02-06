'BIG MONEY': WPTV finds gun manufacturer Sig Sauer donated $320K to lawmakers before gun bill debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A WPTV investigation reveals gun manufacturer Sig Sauer gave Florida Lawmakers more than $320,000 in donations to Political Action Committees before they decided on a bill that could shield gun manufacturers from some product liability lawsuits.

House Bill 1551 comes after more than 100 lawsuits were filed against Sig Sauer nationwide, claiming the company's P320 pistol can fire without the trigger being pulled.

Gun manufacturer donates $320K to lawmakers before gun bill debate

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers testified in front of a House subcommittee meeting this week in honor of his deputy, Zach Seldes, who was injured by the firearm when he said it went off in his holster without him touching it.

"As a law enforcement leader — that scares the hell out of me," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told lawmakers Tuesday.

Sig Sauer's Bobby Cox defended the bill, saying it would cut down on claims that focus on the P320 lacking an optional external safety.

Under HB 1551, the absence of an external safety alone couldn't be used as the basis for a lawsuit. Plaintiffs would need to prove a true defect exists.

"Across the nation, we have seen a rash of lawsuits claiming that guns such as the 320 and others from our industry partners are defective," Cox said.

"If you elect to buy a product with certain options or features — you cannot come back and claim that the absence of those features is a defect," added the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville.

Attorney Bob Zimmerman, who represents more than 130 people suing Sig Sauer, warned the bill could strip consumers of their right to sue.

"We're aware of over 400 incidents of unintended discharges of Sig Sauer P320s," Zimmerman said. "This bill hurts police officers, federal agents, individuals who rely on this gun to protect them. This is a handout to a specific manufacturer and does not help a single person in Florida."

State Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, also expressed concern about the impact the bill could have on law enforcement and Florida consumers.

"I'm more concerned about the accountability, if it is indeed an issue with the firearm, I feel Sig has a moral... they need to make it right," Weinberger said in Tuesday's committee meeting.

Investigative reporter Kate Hussey asked Weinberger what the point of the bill is.

"How could it benefit Florida?" Hussey asked.

"As the bill moves, these are the important questions we need to be asking," Weinberger replied.

WPTV kept digging and uncovered dozens of campaign finance records that show that one day before the legislative session started, Sig Sauer donated at least $320,000 to political action committees chaired by at least 18 Florida lawmakers.

The donations included $50,000 each to bill sponsor Wyman Duggan, House Speaker Daniel Perez, Senate President Ben Albritton and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. At least 14 other donations ranged from $5,000 to $30,000.

"Across the board, this is big money," said UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett.

Jewett said while the donation amount is unusually large, it's not uncommon for companies to donate to lawmakers when legislation affecting them is under consideration.

"That is a First Amendment right protected by not only the Florida Supreme Court, but by the U.S. Supreme Court, and they have pretty much ruled that money is like free speech and so that you can give money to candidates and or their political action campaigns if you want," Jewett said.

"From the legislators perspective, they would say, 'Look, they're not paying me to sponsor a bill or paying for my vote. Instead, they are supporting me because they're supporting the issues that I already believe in,' right?" Jewett added.

Lawmakers who received the donations and SIG Sauer did not respond to requests for comment. Representative Meg Weinberger said consumer impact will remain part of the debate as the bill moves forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.