Amrit Ocean Resort in Singer Island faces multiple lawsuits from condo owners and contractors

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A luxury oceanfront resort in Riviera Beach is facing a wave of legal challenges just two years after construction was completed, with seven lawsuits filed against the property or entities related to its developer.

The Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences, a seven-acre combination hotel and condominium complex, is being sued by business partners, condo owners and one of its two homeowners' associations over various disputes ranging from construction defects to unpaid contractor bills.

Among the most significant cases is a lawsuit from a condo owner who paid $4 million for his unit. He claims the property has inoperable elevators, a shattered window, water intrusion and significant cracking in the ceiling.

Another condo owner is suing for breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation, claiming he still cannot move into his $2.5 million condominium.

"The matters referenced do not directly involve the resort and relate to third parties," Amrit Ocean Resort said in a statement. "Given the indirect nature of the resort's involvement and that these matters remain under legal review, we are unable to provide any additional information."

Two contractors involved in the construction of the Amrit towers have also filed lawsuits, claiming they were not paid more than $100,000 in labor and materials.

One of the property's two homeowners associations filed suit against the property owner this summer, seeking access to site plans and permit reviews. The lawsuit did not specify a motive, but some condo owners say the city of Riviera Beach is rejecting their homestead exemption claims on property taxes, even though the condominiums serve as their primary residences.

The same homeowners' association filed another lawsuit this week against Riviera Beach, demanding the city release site plans and permit reviews. The association claims the city is wrongly asserting it does not have to release the documents.

