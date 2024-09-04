Ukraine's foreign minister resigns as part of Zelenskyy's wartime reshuffle

Ukraine's foreign minister submitted his resignation on Wednesday as part of a reshuffle ordered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president explained that moves are being made to strengthen areas of his government ahead of the fall, which Zelenskyy describes as an extremely important period for the country.

A source within the Ukrainian military told Scripps News that Dmytro Kuleba's resignation isn't due to him doing anything wrong. Instead, it apparently has to do with diplomacy efforts with the U.S. Kuleba has been unsuccessful in convincing the Biden administration to allow the use of American-provided weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister of strategic industries in charge of weapons production, also resigned. However, it's speculated that he could be in for a promotion. Kamyshin has been present since the start of the war. He's run the country's railways and spearheaded Ukraine's efforts to produce more than a million drones this year.

The reshuffle is happening as Russia continues its onslaught. A strike on Wednesday hit a residential area in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured, officials said.

Ukraine said the attacks could have been much worse. Officials said they were able to shoot down about half of the missiles and three-fourths of the drones Russia sent.

