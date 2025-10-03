Trump calls on Israel to stop bombings in Gaza after Hamas agrees to portions of peace deal

President Donald Trump called on Israel to immediately stop strikes in Gaza after Hamas said Friday it would agree to portions of a proposed peace deal.

"Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that," President Trump wrote on social media.

Hamas said in a statement it has agreed to cede administration of the Gaza Strip to independent leadership and says it will release "all occupation prisoners, alive and dead bodies, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal."

"As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly," the statement read.

It is not clear from the statement whether Hamas intends to disarm, which was another central component of the peace proposal.

The development comes after President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, unveiling what he described as a "comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict" between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has agreed to the proposed deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims," he told President Trump. "It will bring back to Israel all of our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities and its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel."

The 20-point plan calls for an immediate end to the war, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an "agreed upon line," and the demilitarization of Gaza — which includes Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

President Trump's plan also calls for Israel to release more than 1,700 Gazans imprisoned in Israel, and for Gaza to be governed under a "temporary transitional governance" — which will be supervised by a so-called "Board of Peace," headed and chaired by President Trump.

President Trump said at the time he was confident Hamas will accept the proposal, but warned that if it's rejected, then Israel would have his "full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."

This is a developing story and will be updated.