You could win $5,000 for staying home and not running a 5K turkey trot this Thanksgiving

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever felt guilty for sitting on the couch while your friends on social media post photos from a Thanksgiving 5K they’ve run, we’ve found the perfect sweepstakes for you.

In an effort to stop these yearly runs from disrupting the all-important Thanksgiving morning cup of coffee, Coffee Mate is offering up some cash if you’re willing to skip your local turkey trot.

Simply pledge to choose a day of coffee and comfort at home instead of heading out to run on Turkey Day and you will have a chance at winning $5,000. For a chance to win, head to Coffee Mate’s website from Nov. 14 through Thanksgiving and make the commitment to stay home.

Then, of course, enjoy your morning coffee and Thanksgiving feast while you wait to hear if you’ve won!

Coffee mate

You must be 18 years old or older to qualify, and there is a limit of one entry per person or email address. There will be a total of two winners, each of whom will get $5,000. The odds of winning will obviously depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

“Here at Coffee Mate, we know better than anyone that the morning coffee routine is not only personal, it’s sacred. Every Thanksgiving, the infamous 5K run poses a potential disruption to that ritual,” Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé senior director of brand marketing and leader of the creamer business unit, said in a statement. “As coffee’s perfect holiday mate, we’re encouraging people to slow down this year and savor Thanksgiving morning — a holiday where comfort is king.”

Adobe

While you do not have to purchase any Coffee Mate creamers for a chance to win, the brand’s holiday creamers are in stores now, including Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice and new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.