Why the Nevada primary is crucial for Biden's presidential campaign

Candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties are hoping to gain some campaign momentum Tuesday as the first western state votes in the 2024 presidential primary.

Nevada has largely been a battleground state in recent presidential elections, with party-line votes nearing 50-50 in each race since 2000, so it's become somewhat of a test ground for many campaigns, including that of President Joe Biden.

In his second Democratic primary this year, the president will face off with author and speaker Marianna Williamson and 11 other candidates for the 36 delegates at stake in Nevada Tuesday — though voters can also vote for none of the candidates. However, just like on Feb. 3 in South Carolina, President Biden expected to easily achieve another victory.

The Biden administration aims to use the results to help further its campaign strategy for the rest of the campaign season, particularly with the support of Black and Latino Nevada voter. Biden won the state by a margin of less than 3% against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 race.

With Trump a front-runner again on the other side of the aisle's race, picking up on voter habits will likely be crucial if President Biden wants to snag another win in the 2024 general election.

But Tuesday won't include a faceoff between the two presidential candidate leads just yet; it also won't include a faceoff between the two Republican presidential candidates.

That's because Trump won't be on the ballot for the primary. Instead, he'll only be on the ballot for the Nevada Republican Party's caucuses on Thursday. This is the opposite for his opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who will only compete in the primary and not the caucuses.



State law requires both the Democratic and Republican parties to hold primary elections, but the state's GOP party voted to host its own caucuses, too. Candidates aren't allowed to participate in both, so the separate races could mean Trump and Haley may both declare victory in the state.

However, only at the caucuses can a Republican candidate be awarded delegates, meaning only Trump can walk away with the 26 available in the state. The real battle between Trump and Haley will take place later this month at the South Carolina primary.

Polls in Nevada close Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. As of Monday morning, more than 59,000 Republican ballots and more than 95,000 Democratic ballots had already been cast.

