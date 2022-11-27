Wrapping up Thanksgiving weekend on a hot note

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One more day of near-record high temperatures in store for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast today before a weak cold front moves through and lowers our temperatures a little bit by tomorrow.

This approaching cold front could kick off a few late-day showers in spots but most areas stay dry today.

After a few early morning showers tomorrow a dry start to the new week is in store taking us through midweek.

The next cold front will approach by Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and t'storms followed by windy, cooler weather by Friday and into the weekend.

There's only 3 days left in the 2022 hurricane season and things appear quiet out there so no mor development is expected putting a wrap on a busy season.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, near-record highs in the upper 80s. Winds SSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers, cooler. Lows: Upper 60s WINDS: NW 10 mph

TOMORROW: Possible morning showers, then mostly sunny, not as warm. HIGHS: Lower 80s Winds: NNW 10-15 mph