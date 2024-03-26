Watch Now
Windy with high risk of rip currents, but mainly dry

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 26, 2024.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 26, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A windy day Tuesday, especially for coastal areas, as a quiet weather pattern continues. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.

Due to the southeast breeze, a passing drizzle or stray shower are still possible, but the chance remains very low.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions remain this Tuesday with a high surf advisory for Palm Beach County and a high risk of rip currents all along the coast.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for offshore waters.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds as mainly dry conditions prevail. It gets a bit more humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

A chance for showers and a few storms Thursday as a front moves in during the evening.

Less humid and slightly cooler Friday with temperatures back down to the upper 70s for highs and lows in the low 60s.

