Windy Wednesday with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high surf advisory remains in effect through Thursday for Palm Beach County where 6- to 8-foot breaking waves are forecast in the surf zone, along with dangerous rip currents.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for our waterways and offshore. The waters are very rough this Wednesday due to the windy weather and seas are 6 to 9 feet and occasionally up to 11 feet.

Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s all week with nighttime lows in the 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Breezy conditions are expected during the end of the week and into the weekend with a slight chance for passing showers.

In the tropics, Tammy dropped to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is located about 445 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

It will weaken by late week to a powerful post-tropical cyclone by Thursday, and at that point, it will bring impacts to Bermuda.