Windy Wednesday with low rain chances

Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 25, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high surf advisory remains in effect through Thursday for Palm Beach County where 6- to 8-foot breaking waves are forecast in the surf zone, along with dangerous rip currents.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for our waterways and offshore. The waters are very rough this Wednesday due to the windy weather and seas are 6 to 9 feet and occasionally up to 11 feet.

Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s all week with nighttime lows in the 70s.

Breezy conditions are expected during the end of the week and into the weekend with a slight chance for passing showers.

In the tropics, Tammy dropped to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is located about 445 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

It will weaken by late week to a powerful post-tropical cyclone by Thursday, and at that point, it will bring impacts to Bermuda.

