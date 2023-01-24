Windy Tuesday and a bit cooler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy and a bit cooler Tuesday morning. The Treasure Coast is waking up to temperatures in the 50s and Palm Beaches in the 60s.

The stronger breeze is making the air feel cooler Tuesday morning. Winds are out of the northeast then easterly by Tuesday afternoon, gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Afternoon temperatures are topping out in the mid 70s for Tuesday, but then a rapid warm-up is expected for Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid 80s.

No rain for Tuesday and it stays partly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower on Wednesday.

It's a roller coaster ride when it comes to temperatures this week, because a second cold front arrives on Thursday with even cooler air behind it.

Thursday will start will showers in the morning, then the cold front quickly passes through. So expect dropping temperatures through Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

A chilly start on Friday morning with lows in the 50s for Palm Beaches and 40s in the Treasure Coast. It is expected to stay cool throughout the day. Friday's temperatures will struggle to get into the 70s.

Weekend outlook looks sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.