Windy, mild conditions through the evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy conditions are expected during the end of the week and into the weekend with a slight chance for passing showers.

Our weather will be dominated by an upper-level ridge across the southeastern United States. Rain chances stay around 20% through the week with a slight uptick in moisture by Sunday and Monday

In the tropics, Tammy is post-tropical and is located several hundred miles east of Bermuda. It will meander over the central Atlantic and stay away from Bermuda.

No other new tropical development is expected for now.