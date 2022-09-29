Windy now as Ian moves through, but drier air on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds are quite gusty out there Thursday (50-60 mph). Drivers should stay off the roads until the tropical storm-force winds subside.

It's a dry wind with only some light rain in Indian River County.

Winds will slowly ease as the storm pulls away, dropping below tropical storm-force by noon in Palm Beach County. There may still be some gusts on the Treasure Coast through the afternoon.

There still could be a few fast moving gusty showers, especially on the Treasure Coast, but all in all the sun will start peaking out as drier air moves in.

Hurricane Ian is now a tropical depression. Ian will make another landfall in South Carolina, get wrapped up in a cold front and turn extra tropical.

The good news for South Florida is that the storm will help drag down some drier, less humid air on Friday. While it will still be warm in the afternoons, it'll be a bit cooler and fall-feeling in the morning through the weekend and next week.

Expect lots of sunshine each day with low rain chances.