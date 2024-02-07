Windy and sunny Wednesday, dry rest of week and weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue Wednesday due to the strong winds and large swells from a low pressure system east of the Bahamas in the Atlantic.

Alerts like a high surf advisory, small craft advisory, and high risk of rip currents remain in effect throughout Wednesday.

Sunnier skies Wednesday and through the end of the week as we stay in a dry pattern. High temperatures will rebound to the 70s starting Wednesday with northerly winds gusting around 30 miles per hour.

A warmer and pleasant weather pattern will last through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front is forecast to arrive early next week.