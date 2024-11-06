When can we expect drier, less humid conditions?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly cloudy and very muggy Wednesday with a few quick passing gusty showers and downpours, or even an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, but it will feel like the 90s with the high humidity.

There is a small craft advisory, high surf advisory and high risk for rip currents for the entire coast.

Tonight, a few showers are possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday will start cloudy but then clear out some in the afternoon. It will continue to be windy with some passing showers still possible.

Friday will see drier weather and more sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s. The wind will finally back off some but still remain on the breezy side. A few showers and still possible but rain chances will be dropping. The humidity comes down a bit too.

Over the weekend we get a brief break on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, isolated rainfall and not as windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday we bring back some rain and wind as another tropical disturbance heads toward South Florida.