WHAT TO EXPECT: Wind advisory, Gale warning offshore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wind advisory for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county until 7pm, Gale warning offshore waters of the Treasure Coast. Small craft advisory for all nearshore waters and Lake O. Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather SLC, IRC, and Okeechobee counties.

Becoming very windy today as a cold front approaches. We could see wind gusts 30-35mph out of the southwest to west during the afternoon hours. A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach from north to south throughout the afternoon. Noon/1pm for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county, and 3-6pm for the Palm Beaches. There is a marginal risk for a few severe Thunderstorms for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county.

Clearing and turning cooler tonight with lows in the 50s and a gusty northwest wind.

Sunny, breezy and cool Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly as the wind drops off. lows in the 40s on the Treasure Coast to the mid 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Wednesday looks fantastic. After a chilly start, temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will continue warming but stay really pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity.

