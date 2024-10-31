HALLOWEEN FORECAST: What trick or treaters can expect tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Halloween!

Expect warm and windy conditions this Halloween with highs in the mid 80s and gusty east winds of 25 to 30 mph. There will be a few quick showers blowing ashore, but overall, rain chances stay low and sunshine stays high.

Tonight, comfortably warm for trick or treaters and still windy with temperatures falling into the 70s. There's a chance for a few showers to blow in through the evening.

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday continues to be windy, and there will be a few passing showers on that gusty easterly flow. Otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Friday night may see some passing showers from time to time.

Over the weekend, the wind backs off a bit but still remains on the breezy side. Humidity ticks up a bit, too, as well as shower chances. Highs will continue to be in the mid 80s.

Next week, some tropical moisture may creep back into the picture, which means humidity and rain chances bump back up for Monday and Election Day.

In the tropics, conditions remain favorable in the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center has highlighted the central and western Caribbean for potential development over the weekend or even next week.

Until something forms, we won't know if it will have any potential impacts to South Florida or the state in general.