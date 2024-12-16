WHAT TO EXPECT: Wet, windy pattern before the next dip in temperature

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Passing showers will zoom by on-and-off along with strong ocean winds. Showers are expected anytime during the day.

East winds will range between 20 to 25 mph and gusty. Afternoon temps in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees.

More in the way of heavier and scattered rain is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. Still breezy win winds turning southerly later Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will be near or at 80 degrees for both days.

Rain chances drop only a little by Thursday so isolated to spotty showers are possible with muggy conditions.

Even drier Friday mugginess will linger. It is not until the weekend that much drier weather returns by Saturday as a cold front clears our area.

Colder temps also return this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

