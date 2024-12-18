WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm, wet Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ample moisture streams over the area through the next couple days, keeping rain chances high and even the chance for some heavy downpours in isolated areas. repeated heavy downpours could cause some flooding concerns in isolated areas. Hang on to the umbrella and don't drive through flooded waters.

Highs will stay warm, near 80 but sunshine will be intermittent. Humidity will also be on the higher side through Thursday.

The wind will calm down some this afternoon and drop off altogether overnight. This will allow some patchy fog to form overnight and Thursday morning. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Our next cold front still looks to be coming Friday morning, sweeping all the moisture away and bringing in some drier, cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s and lows in the 40s to low 50s over the weekend.

Winter begins this weekend; the winter solstice is at 4:21am Saturday the 21st.

Then a slow warm up for Christmas week and the wind swings onshore and picks up again.

